Dame Cacao

Main Content

Learn About Chocolate

Interviews

Conversations with interesting people in chocolate & cacao.

Guides

Chocolate travel guides for cities & countries around the world, from the US to Japan.

Trends

Chocolate industry trends, commentary, and predictions for global & local markets.

“Stories & chocolates for every destination.”

Chocolate Travel

Vietnamese Chocolate & Cacao Culture

Posted on By Leave a Comment

While Vietnam isn't currently world-renowned for its cacao— though it's getting there— the country's locally-made chocolate has been growing in popularity over the last decade. Despite not being on anyone's radar 10 years ago, Vietnam is now one of …

Read More

13 Unique Vietnamese Desserts to Try in Vietnam

Posted on By 2 Comments

Vietnam does not make people think of sweets, by any means. In fact, you'll notice a lot of the same players in the Vietnam dessert scene: coconut, rice, bananas, and fruit jellies. This has much to do with what foods are able to grow in Vietnam, …

Read More

Vietnam Chocolate: Saigon Sôcôla Guide

Posted on By 4 Comments

It would be offensive to send you to a Godiva Chocolate in Vietnam. It really would be. After all that I've seen of the chocolate and cacao production in this country, imported chocolates are not the focus in Vietnam— though the country has more than …

Read More

Where To Stay On Jeju + Itinerary From A Local

Posted on By 62 Comments

Even if you only have a few days to explore Jeju Island, maybe even just a weekend from Seoul or Busan, there's no reason you can't still make the most of it. Since I've been teaching English in South Korea, Jeju has by far become my favorite …

Read More

41 of the Best Chocolate Shops in Taiwan

Posted on By 19 Comments

"You come all this way just to see my farm, and I must show you it."When the owner & operator of TL Chocolates & Cacao Farm said this to us, we paused for a moment and reflected on how weird the situation might seem to him. These two …

Read More

Taiwanese Cacao & Chocolate Culture

Posted on By Leave a Comment

Many people confuse the countries of Taiwan and China. Citizens of both places speak mostly Mandarin, and many share Chinese ancestry. But indigenous culture on Taiwan is not to be overlooked, accessible in the country's most prominent landmarks, …

Read More

Taiwan Itinerary: 7 Days Outside Taipei

Posted on By 2 Comments

Spending 7 days in Taiwan is perfect for seeing the country's varied landscapes, sampling local dishes, and getting a handle on the island's complex history. While most people start & end their visit in Taipei, I'd actually recommend getting off …

Read More

Where To Stay In Seoul + Itinerary From A Local

Posted on By 24 Comments

Seoul has a little something for everyone, whether you're a history buff, a foodie, or a lifelong lover of K-pop. The city is one of the biggest in the world, so when it comes to where to stay in Seoul, it's important to keep in mind what you want to …

Read More